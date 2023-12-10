Spartans Sweep Notre Dame to Finish First Semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No 7/7 Michigan State completed a weekend sweep of No. 20 Notre Dame, earning a 2-1 lead over the Irish on Saturday evening at Munn Ice Arena.

With the win, MSU finishes the first semester with a 12-4-2 overall record and a 7-1-2 mark in Big Ten play, while earning its third sweep of a conference series. Michigan State also holds down first place in the Big Ten standings (25 points), which is more points than it has compiled in Conference play in six of the league’s previous 10 seasons. The Spartans scored once each in the first and second periods, on goals by centermen Karsen Dorwart and Red Savage. Notre Dame pulled its goaltender for the final three and a half minutes of regulation to break up the shutout, and after 3:05 of extra-attacker time the Irish ruined Trey Augustine’s shutout with a goal by Patrick Moynihan. The visitors tried for an equalizer in the remaining seconds, but the Spartans were up to the task. After pouring on 56 shots on net on Friday, MSU posted 40 in Saturday’s game, while Augustine stopped 66 of 69 shots on the weekend (31 on Saturday) to backstop MSU to the home sweep. Ryan Bischel had 38 saves after stopping 51 for Notre Dame in game one. Michigan State is a perfect 9-0-1 at home through the first semester. The Spartans now have an 18-day break for exams and the holidays, and return to the ice on Dec. 28-29 at the Great Lakes Invitational. STATISTICS OF NOTE

Trey Augustine made 31 saves and finished 15 seconds shy of a shutout. He has had 30 or more saves in each of MSU’s 10 Big Ten games this season.

Karsen Dorwart potted his first goal since the Big Ten opener at Ohio State, his seventh goal of the year.

Red Savage potted his sixth of the season on the power play early in the second period.

Joey Larson extended his point-scoring streak to a season-best six straight games with his assist on the Savage power play goal.

Artyom Levshunov has a point in three straight games and picked up his 13th assist of the season. He is second on the team behind Isaac Howard, who was the primary helper on the Dorwart goal.

The Spartan penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4 and was 7-of-8 on the weekend. MSU had three total power-play goals in the series in eight chances.

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith dropped the ceremonial first puck before tonight’s game.

First Period: Notre Dame looked to set a physical tone from the drop of the puck, which led to a pair of Irish penalties (two minors and a 10-minute misconduct) before the game was 10 minutes old. MSU scored before the visitors picked up the penalties – Isaac Howard won a puck battle along the back wall, and pushed it out to Karsen Dorwart, at the top of the crease at the right post. Dorwart slammed it home for his seventh of the season and an early Spartan lead. MSU outshot its visitors 16-13.

Second Period: MSU took advantage of its first power play chance in the second period With Drew Bavaro off on a slashing call, Artyom Levshunov collected the puck in the high slot and sent it to Joey Larson at the top of the left circle. Bischel skated forward to initiate contact with Savage to attempt to move him out of the low slot, and was able to make the initial save - but was out of position to move to his left to protect against Savage – and the centerman had an entire right side to pop the rebound for his sixth goal of the year. Augustine made several big saves throughout the period, frustrating the Irish offense. He made 20 saves through the first 40 minutes, while Bischel was called on to make 32. Levshunov made an impressive play to thwart a breakaway as the period expired.

Third Period: The Irish came out for the third with a mission, and fired six shots on net (and hit the post once) over the first six minutes into the period. Shortly after, Karsen Dorwart was whistled for tripping, renewing energy on the Notre Dame bench as the Irish pressed to break up the shutout. Augustine stopped a shorthanded breakaway on the kill, smothering a Landon Slaggert shot to keep the Irish off the board. The visitors poured 12 shots on the net in the period and finally broke up the shutout with just 14 seconds remaining in regulation. The Irish had Bischel on the bench for the final 3:20 in favor of an extra attacker, and as the seconds ticked down, Ryan Siedem sent a pass through the slot to Patrick Moynihan in the left circle, and his shot from the half-wall beat Augustine. MSU held on for the win, maintaining its perfect record at home and its hold on first place in the Big Ten standings.

