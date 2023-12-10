Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps deliver beds across America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kaydance Allen woke up to the sound of a knock on the door, and the sight of people carrying wooden planks, mattresses, and bedding into her home.

It was Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), who showed up to build Kaydance a brand-new bunk bed. She jumped up and down at her mom’s feet, watching as an SHP volunteer unfolded a set of mermaid bedding, her favorite mythical creature.

“There’s a lot of kids in the house, and they really don’t have a place to call their own,” said SHP volunteer Chris Schafer. “And that bed all of a sudden becomes one.”

From the workshop to the front doors of Lansing families like the Allens, SHP delivered more than 100 beds on Saturday, to children who need a place to lay down their heads at night.

Deliveries Across America is one of several annual events for the nationwide, nonprofit organization. This year, volunteers set out to deliver over 2,000 beds to kids across the U.S.

In the five years that he’s served with SHP, Schafer has seen children in every kind of living condition. He keeps coming back for Deliveries Across America to, hopefully, make a difference.

“We do literally see kids that are on the floor,” he said. “And then when we leave, they’re no longer on the floor, as our tagline is, no kid sleeps on the floor in my town.”

The parts for an SHP bed are first handcrafted in their workshop, located in Meridian Township. They’re then delivered, and assembled, inside the homes of families in need. Lightening the delivery load this year was a volunteer team from College Hunks Moving Company.

“We do it every day, so if we can do it, and help people in the process, then that’s the best thing for us,” said College Hunks Manager Dylan Miller.

Since moving to Lansing from Chicago, mom of two Antesha Offutt said they’ve been struggling. Warm beds for her son and daughter to sleep in is just what she needed before the holidays.

“It feels wonderful because we just moved here,” she said. “We don’t have a lot, so it feels good to be able to put them to sleep in their beds.”

Now, with everything they need for a good night’s sleep, Offutt said she can rest easy, knowing her kids will do the same.

