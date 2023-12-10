Advertise With Us

People gather as Krampus comes to Old Town

The Legend of Krampus a.k.a. Santa’s BFF?
(tcw-kltv)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of people have gathered in Old Town to witness an age-old European tradition.

Saturday night was Krampus Night, and a few enthusiastic Krampus fans have come together to create a fun event that celebrates this German tradition.

The event featured storytelling, fire dancers, a misfit market, kids’ activities, and an opportunity to meet Krampus and Saint Nick.

The event concluded early Saturday Night, and the organizers have announced that all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Lansing Makers Network.

