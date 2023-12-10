Non-profits helps support LGBTQ youth over the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocacy groups in Mid-Michigan are reaching out a helping hand to LGBTQ+ youth who might be struggling over the holiday season.

The holidays are a time for gathering and celebration, but when young members of the LGBTQ+ community lack a support system, organizations like I’ll Be Your Rock said its staff will be there to lift them.

“Be it text or messenger, these kids, 24/7, any holiday, our DMs are open for these kids to reach out,” said Founder Christine Terpening.

Terpening opened the first I’ll Be Your Rock chapter in Vermontville as a way to bring LGBTQ+ youth together in Michigan’s rural communities, where she said it can be more difficult for those youth to find acceptance.

Educational Liaison Cassey Tien interacts with LGBTQ+ youth both inside the classroom, and at I’ll Be Your Rock’s monthly meetings. She said the weeks leading up to holiday gatherings often bring anxiety for queer, gay, and transgender youth who aren’t sure their identity will be accepted by those around them.

She recommends that struggling LGBTQ+ kids and teens find at least one person they can turn to on difficult days.

“You know, I think Mr. Rogers said find the helpers. Find your rock,” she said. “Find the person in your life, whether it’s an aunt, a grandma, or one of us, who is going to be there for you no matter where you are.”

Some parents and teens at I’ll Be Your Rock said the relationships they’ve made through the organization help them stay strong in times of need.

“It took me a couple of months to join because I was scared, but it was so nice when I did,” said Kallie Strouse, an I’ll Be Your Rock Charlotte staff member and the parent of an LGBTQ+ youth. “Open arms, love, kindness, acceptance, and I learned I wasn’t alone.”

I’ll Be Your Rock peer and nonbinary teen Aly Montiel said holiday gatherings often mean facing people who may not accept or support their identity. But Montiel said they know that it only takes one message to a fellow I’ll Be Your Rock group member to keep them feeling positive.

“It gives me an extra family to go to. It’s nice to have, because you know these people, you’re able to talk to,” they said.

Terpening said I’ll Be Your Rock will be hosting a holiday celebration of its own on Dec. 17. It is open to any members, or allies, of the LGBTQ+ community. Anyone interested in attending is asked to reach out on one of I’ll Be Your Rock’s social media pages, or by email to kallie.ibyr@gmail.com.

