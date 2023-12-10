Advertise With Us

Holiday open house at the Lansing Art Gallery brings out imaginations

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center organized a holiday open house Saturday to showcase the artwork of many local artists.

According to Cora Ackerson, a Gallery Associate, they are featuring 84 artists from Michigan or based in Michigan, to support and promote artists in the community.

If people are interested in visiting the holiday show, it will be open every week from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show will run until Dec. 23.

