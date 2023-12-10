First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we are two weeks away from Christmas and the question that has been asked more than once is “will it be a White Christmas?” Two weeks out I would never rule it out, but each day that passes it looks more and more likely that we will not have snow on the ground Christmas Day. This week little more than a few flurries are possible across the area. The temperature outlook for next week keeps above average readings going across the area.

Today we should see the return of some sunshine at times, but clouds remain in the mix for us today as well. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the mid 20s. Tuesday a fast moving cold front slips through the area in the morning. The front will not produce precipitation, but it will have some clouds over the area for a few hours early Tuesday. Most of Tuesday plan on some sunshine with high temperatures near 40º.

The middle and end of the week each promises some sunshine with high pressure anchored near the Great Lakes region. High temperatures Wednesday climb to the mid 30s. Highs should be back in the 40s Thursday through Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 11, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1868

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1977

