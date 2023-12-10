December 9, 2023 - Moneyball Tip-Off Classic Highlights

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Moneyball Sportswear held its fifth annual Moneyball Tip-Off Classic at Holt High School with a deep and talented field of 12 boys high school basketball teams. News 10 was there for a tight battle between Holt and reigning D1 state champion Cass Tech and capped the night with an overtime thriller between Lansing Waverly and Lansing Sexton.

