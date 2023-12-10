Advertise With Us

Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier Saturday night, the Reach Studio Art Center held its 20th annual ‘A Not So Silent Night’ fundraiser event.

The fundraiser campaign began at the start of this month and lasted until the gala event. On Tuesday and Thursday, people could attend talks given by featured artists.

At the gala, attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction. We spoke to the directors of the event who said that this event would not have been possible if it was not for Alice Bringman, who founded the Reach 20 years ago this February.

Melissa Keeley, the incoming executive director, said, “Celebrating the 20th year is really a testament to that vision, and I think a lot of people see Alice’s and Reach’s synonymous rightfully so, and I think that hopefully she feels really honored tonight.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support Reach’s 20-year legacy of providing free and sliding-scale fee arts programs for all ages and abilities.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
WILX FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HOOPS
Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

Latest News

Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
The Legend of Krampus a.k.a. Santa’s BFF?
People gather as Krampus comes to Old Town
WILX Weather Website 12/10/2023 AM
Quiet Stretch of Weather for Mid-December
19 month old Oakleigh has aquagenic urticaria. In simple terms, she’s allergic to water.
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water