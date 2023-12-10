Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier Saturday night, the Reach Studio Art Center held its 20th annual ‘A Not So Silent Night’ fundraiser event.

The fundraiser campaign began at the start of this month and lasted until the gala event. On Tuesday and Thursday, people could attend talks given by featured artists.

At the gala, attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction. We spoke to the directors of the event who said that this event would not have been possible if it was not for Alice Bringman, who founded the Reach 20 years ago this February.

Melissa Keeley, the incoming executive director, said, “Celebrating the 20th year is really a testament to that vision, and I think a lot of people see Alice’s and Reach’s synonymous rightfully so, and I think that hopefully she feels really honored tonight.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support Reach’s 20-year legacy of providing free and sliding-scale fee arts programs for all ages and abilities.

