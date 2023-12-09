Advertise With Us

WILX to broadcast 2023 Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament

Great Lakes Hockey Invitational
Great Lakes Hockey Invitational(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. – For the first time, college hockey fans in mid-Michigan can watch the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament on local television. WILX-TV 10 will broadcast the two-day, single elimination holiday hockey tournament.

The 57th annual GLI tournament will be held December 28 & 29 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Teams scheduled to compete include Big 10 leader Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Tech Huskies, Ferris State Bulldogs , and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks.

The tournament starts with a doubleheader matchup on Thursday, December 28 between Michigan Tech and Alaska at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State against Ferris State at 7:00 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day. All games can be seen on WILX-TV 10 in the Lansing-Jackson television market.

Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 48 tournaments. Michigan Tech has won the tournament 11 times in 56 tournaments, taking home the MacInnes Cup most recently in 2019. Ferris State will be making its fourth appearance at the tournament and was the runner-up in 2022 for the first time in program history. Alaska will play in its first GLI in 2023.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965.

Ticket packages are sale at VanAndelArena.com.

