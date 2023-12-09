Shiawassee Humane Society could lose funding

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a fight over money that could leave the county’s most vulnerable animals to fend for themselves. The Shiawassee Humane Society said it will no longer support the county’s animal control department.

The humane society told News 10, they’re running out of money and space to take in stray dogs and cats. Executive director Liz Kowal said they’ll need more money from the county to care for the animals and to keep their doors open.

“We’ve spent over $120,000 over the last three years caring for their animals as a cost to us. But we just can no longer support that financially.” Kowal said the contract with animal control ends this month.

“So, when we met with the commissioner unofficially to start negotiation contracts, they said our numbers weren’t realistic. Obviously, as a non-profit, we’re not making money here. But, we are ending the year every year in red.”

Shiawassee County Coordinator, Dr. Brian Boggs said the county already provides $20,000 to the humane society, He said now, they’re requesting $77,500. In a statement, Boggs said:

Currently, the Shiawassee Humane Society hosts the animals that have been taken into custody by the Shiawassee Animal Control Officer as part of the Shiawassee Sheriff’s Department. The county provides $20,000 to the Shiawassee Humane Society for this service for approximately 183 dogs. This is about $109 per dog. The Humane Society has proposed raising this to $77,500 for 183 dogs, which almost quadruples the price to $423 per dog at a minimum. In a rural county with a limited budget, we have to make difficult choices and the current offer would mean a reduction in Sheriff Road Patrol or other services to accommodate this change. The Sheriff’s Department and County Administration will continue to explore this and other alternatives over the coming weeks before the current agreement expires.

Kowal said her team is hoping to re-negotiate the contract so they can help more animals in the community. “Well our building is very outdated. So, we’re not able to provide any updates for our animals here which in turn leads to stress and illness, overcrowding.”

If a resolution is not reached, as of December 31st, 2023 at 11:59 PM Shiawassee Humane Society will no longer be contracted with Shiawassee County Animal Control.

