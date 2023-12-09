Santa uses sign language to fulfill Christmas wishes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The spirit of the holidays was in full display at a special meet-and-greet as children shared their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus using American Sign Language.

Whether you have had your Christmas list ready for a week or are putting the finishing touches on it last minute, giving your wish list to Santa is a tradition for many children.

“Toys, just lots of different things. I feel excited and happy, and I like signing what I want. Yeah! I am chatting with Santa,” Robin, a seventh-grade student at Jarrett Middle School, said through a sign language interpreter.

For the last eight years, children who use American Sign Language have been able to share their lists with a “Signing Santa” at the Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri. This year, he visited with nearly 100 kids during the event.

“He signs better than he speaks, it’s great that we can have that one-on-one with him,” Tashia Hill, one of the children’s parents, said.

For those who work with Santa, these special meet-and-greets around about making something inclusive for those who rarely feel included.

“But it is so magical. So often our kids don’t have the opportunity to communicate with anyone directly, but to an idol like Santa Claus, who is so precious and so special and is all-knowing, to have direct access on a day like this is amazing,” Sadie Busch, a teacher at Jarrett Middle School, said.

The emotions of the experience are felt by everyone involved in the event.

“It’s really, really special to see the kids come in and be able to talk to Santa for the first time. I have gotten misty more than once,” Pete Duchrow, the assistant general manager with Bass Pro Shops, said.

For the young and the young at heart, for some, seeing the Christmas magic in person gives all in attendance something to believe in.

“It’s touching, it’s hard not to get emotional, because it is special,” Chelsea Cranston, a sign language interpreter at Jarrett Middle School, said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.