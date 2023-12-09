Advertise With Us

Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train

Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had been struck by a train.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 15-month-old child was struck and killed by a train in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to conduct a death investigation on Dec. 7 at the 400 block of Weste Main Street in the South Newton Township. Police reported it appeared the child had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

Information on the identity of the child has not been released at this time.

Police said the circumstances of how the child ended up on the tracks and in the path of the train remain under investigation and have not been shared with the public.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the November 2021 school shooting.
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life without parole
Lansing Police release bodycam footage, brief overview on officer-involved shooting
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first...
Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig

Latest News

19 month old Oakleigh has aquagenic urticaria. In simple terms, she’s allergic to water.
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
First Alert Weather Sunday evening webcast from WILX News 10
Colder Air Returns For Sunday
Community enjoys the annual East Lansing Winter Festival
Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza