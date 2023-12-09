People do their holiday shopping at the Deck the Halls Craft Show in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - People were out enjoying the Village Crafters Deck the Halls Craft Show Saturday morning and afternoon.

There, attendees went out and got their holiday shopping checked off their to-do lists where over 30 crafters with their very best handcrafted items.

All the arts and crafts were set up at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Ledge.

Kids could enjoy themselves with ornament decorations while their parents shopped and enjoyed coffee.

The show starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to end at 5 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.