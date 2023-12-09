Miscarriage costs now covered at Hillsdale Hospital

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - “Miscarriage is so common, which is what makes it weird that it’s so quiet,” said Emily Carrington, the Executive Director and Founder of the Early Pregnancy Loss Association.

One in four pregnancies ends in grief, trauma, and confusion. Now, there’s a new effort to help families with the emotional and financial toll.

At Hillsdale Hospital, medical bills for miscarriages are becoming a thing of the past. That’s because a local non-profit is covering the expenses, up to 500 dollars.

For Carrington, that pain is all too familiar. She’s a mother of two, who’s had three miscarriages.

“Someone you know has had a miscarriage, and is missing someone they love,” said Carrington.

After making the hard choice to wait it out and miscarry at home, she later received a bill in the mail. It brought her right back to the day it happened.

She says it’s a hard experience, with many women being under-prepared and under-educated.

“A lot of women, when they’re diagnosed with a miscarriage, they often go home. They deliver at home, and that can be a really traumatizing experience,” said Carrington.

Her foundation now works with Hillsdale Hospital, to cover costs and assist grieving parents.

When asked about the help the non-profit is providing, Hillary Zimmerman, the OBGYN Clinical Nurse Manager at Hillsdale Hospital said, “It’s amazing. Personally experiencing a miscarriage, that bill is just the cherry on top. It’s hard.”

If you do have a miscarriage, their OBGYN team will provide you with a miscarriage care kit. They provide small kits for those who have the surgery, and large care kits for those who deliver at home. They’re filled with essential items and information regarding bill relief.

One study shows that 40% of women who have become pregnant have experienced at least one miscarriage in their lifetime.

“So there’s all of these layers, that can add to the emotional, the spiritual, and then you have the physical and financial burdens as well,” said Carrington.

Working to fill gaps in care and cost, based on personal experience.

The Early Pregnancy Loss Association is volunteer and donation-based. If you’d like to donate money or items, you can find their information by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.