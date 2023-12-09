Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The third week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Olivet as the Eagles hosted Portland on the girls side.
Game of the Week (Girls): Portland 48, Olivet 19
Final (Girls): Jackson Northwest 43, Parma Western 40
Final (Girls): Holt 63, Traverse City Central 39
Final (Girls): Fowlerville 46, Okemos 43
Final (Boys): East Lansing 57, Birmingham Seaholm 16
Final (Boys): Okemos 71, Howell 59
Final (Boys): Olivet 63, Portland 49
Final (Boys): Lansing Sexton 68, Lansing Catholic 55
Final (Boys): Laingsburg 72, Portland St. Pat’s 53
Final (Boys): Mason 74, Haslett 43
Other Area Scores (Girls):
Ionia 39, Eaton Rapids 35
Lakewood 51, Charlotte 35
DeWitt 53, Mt. Pleasant 37
Ovid-Elsie 63, Otisville Lakeville 20
Other Area Scores (Boys):
Pewamo-Westphalia 94, Lansing Christian 42
Brooklyn Columbia Central 84, Addison 63
Fowler 60, Bath 28
Breckenridge 56, Carson City-Crystal 36
Dansville 52, Potterville 39
Parma Western 53, Jackson Northwest 43
Leslie 34, Manchester 31
Ovid-Elsie 60, Otisville Lakeville 23
Concord 55, Maple Valley 39
Hanover-Horton 55, Homer 32
Perry 60, Saranac 40
Springport 42, Reading 40
Ionia 54, Eaton Rapids 52 (OT)
DeWitt 49, Mt. Pleasant 46 (OT)
