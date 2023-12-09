Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The third week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Olivet as the Eagles hosted Portland on the girls side.

Game of the Week (Girls): Portland 48, Olivet 19

Final (Girls): Jackson Northwest 43, Parma Western 40

Final (Girls): Holt 63, Traverse City Central 39

Final (Girls): Fowlerville 46, Okemos 43

Final (Boys): East Lansing 57, Birmingham Seaholm 16

Final (Boys): Okemos 71, Howell 59

Final (Boys): Olivet 63, Portland 49

Final (Boys): Lansing Sexton 68, Lansing Catholic 55

Final (Boys): Laingsburg 72, Portland St. Pat’s 53

Laingsburg moves to 3-0 after handling Portland St. Pat's.

Final (Boys): Mason 74, Haslett 43

Mason handles Haslett to move to 2-0.

Other Area Scores (Girls):

Ionia 39, Eaton Rapids 35

Lakewood 51, Charlotte 35

DeWitt 53, Mt. Pleasant 37

Ovid-Elsie 63, Otisville Lakeville 20

Other Area Scores (Boys):

Pewamo-Westphalia 94, Lansing Christian 42

Brooklyn Columbia Central 84, Addison 63

Fowler 60, Bath 28

Breckenridge 56, Carson City-Crystal 36

Dansville 52, Potterville 39

Parma Western 53, Jackson Northwest 43

Leslie 34, Manchester 31

Ovid-Elsie 60, Otisville Lakeville 23

Williamston 45, St. Johns 39

Concord 55, Maple Valley 39

Hanover-Horton 55, Homer 32

Perry 60, Saranac 40

Springport 42, Reading 40

Ionia 54, Eaton Rapids 52 (OT)

DeWitt 49, Mt. Pleasant 46 (OT)

