Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Many people were left without power at the top of the weekend after high winds blew through Michigan.

Consumers Energy said on Saturday that crews are working through the night to return power to homes and businesses after a storm with high winds swept through the state. They said their goal is to restore power to all 50,000 customers by the end of the day Sunday.

“Winds that exceeded 50 MPH today knocked down branches, limbs and entire trees from the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids area moving north and east across the state. Our commitment is to get the lights back on for everyone, as quickly and as safely as we can,” said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy’s Officer in Charge for this storm. “We appreciate the patience of everyone who has been affected, and we take seriously our job to restore power.”

Outages were reported across Ionia County and Grand Rapids.

400 workers are working to restore power to people in Michigan.

Consumers Energy also urged people to keep important safety tips in mind:

· “Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intake. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

· In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

