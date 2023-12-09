Community enjoys the annual East Lansing Winter Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Hannah Community Center has hosted the annual Winterfest, a fun-filled day of celebrating the winter season.

The event featured indoor and outdoor activities such as ice carving, a Winter Farmers Market, craft activities, and entertainment. Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy s’mores around a fire pit while food trucks from Tantay Peruvian Cuisine and Taqueria Monarca served up delicious meals.

The event was filled with live performances including School of Rock East Lansing House Band, ventriloquist Richard Paul at noon, and The Dangling Participles performing folk, American, and Latin jazz and blues.

The Winter Farmers Market took place on the first floor of ELHCC and offered a variety of items such as beeswax candles, body care products, rustic decor, holiday-themed wreaths, jewelry, dog snacks, maple syrup, barbecue sauce, local honey, hummus, coffee, organic beef, jams, jellies, cheesecakes, and baked goods, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.