Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a car chase and manhunt in Lansing’s south side Friday night.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., police attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle.

The suspect’s car sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase throughout the Lansing area. The car chase eventually ended on the 900 block of Long Blvd, but the driver ran away on foot.

Police deployed drones and a nearly hour-long manhunt ensued.

In the end, one suspect, the driver, was arrested.

