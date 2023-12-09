Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a car chase and manhunt in Lansing’s south side Friday night.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., police attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle.

The suspect’s car sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase throughout the Lansing area. The car chase eventually ended on the 900 block of Long Blvd, but the driver ran away on foot.

Police deployed drones and a nearly hour-long manhunt ensued.

In the end, one suspect, the driver, was arrested.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.