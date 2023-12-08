You’re Not Alone: Tackling grief during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the holidays are typically joyful, for many people, they can be a reminder that a loved one is no longer here. Kristine Kuhnert, the director of Ele’s Place in Lansing, lost her husband, Scott Kuhnert, nine years ago. Scott was traveling back from his son’s hockey game on December 5, 2014, with family friend Ellen Andary. Scott and Ellen were hit head-on by a wrong-way drunk driver near Mount Pleasant on US-127. The driver and Scott died instantly, while Ellen was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital. She survived but is living with lasting brain injuries. Kristine recalls the moment she got the call from her son Holden about the crash.

“Through the night, I got a few texts [from Scott]. ‘Holden is playing great in the hockey game.’ And then at 10:15 p.m. I took a call from Holden who said, ‘Mom, there’s been an accident, and the bus has been diverted, and I think it’s Dad and Mrs. Andary.’”

After the crash, Kristine was now a single mother to three boys, ages 11, 13, and 15-years-old. She explained that all three kids grieved differently.

“I spent over a year with a different child in my bed every night, and I would hold them crying until they fell asleep. And then my sweet dog would curl up next to me every night, and as I quietly cried, he would lick my tears,” Kristine said. “You, as a parent, balance not pretending your grief isn’t there, but I needed to grieve alone. They’re missing their dad, their family unit. I’m missing my family unit, but I’m missing the person who I planned to grow old with. I’m missing my right hand.”

Kristine and her kids sought help through Ele’s Place. It was a home away from home, as Kristine and Scott were involved with the organization before the crash. The Kuhnerts went to group therapy to help with their grief.

“I think that’s the beautiful part of Ele’s Place. It’s a peer-to-peer support. The kids answer the kid’s questions, and on the adult side, the adults support each other,” said Kristine.

The holidays can be a difficult time for people who are missing someone. Through group therapy at Ele’s Place, Kristine learned how to keep Scott’s memory alive. One woman in Kristine’s group shared how she remembers her brother who passed away.

“She said, ‘We always had a gift from my brother, and we would open it.’ And so you would get those ideas,” said Kristine. “I try to keep it [the holidays] as similar as it was because life needs to go on, but also acknowledging and being honest that it is different.”

Kristine channels her grief through different outlets. She lives on a golf course and uses that to help clear her mind.

Kristine said, “It’s the journaling, walking on the course, and having that time to cry by myself. I’m a firm believer of you got to be with your grief. You’ve got to sit with your emotions, and I used that time to do that for me. I didn’t hide it from my kids. They knew what I was doing.”

Kristine explains that while it’s hard being reminded, that her husband is no longer here, she loves talking and hearing stories about him.

Kristine said, “People are afraid to say the person’s name because they don’t want to see them cry. But you don’t forget. It’s so important to say the person’s name who died. People want to hear it. They want to hear their stories, even if you’re going to cry. Your person isn’t forgotten.”

Looking back, Kristine remembers the life and love she shares with Scott. She calls him a ‘gentle giant.’ He was the ultimate family man, wanting to be there for his wife and kids.

“He loved to be with his kids. He loved to be with his family. We did a lot of divide-and-conquering because our kids played sports, and we would often have six, seven different sporting events on the weekend, and he, no matter how tired he was, ‘I’ll take that game. I’ll do that.’ He loved being with his kids,” said Kristine.

For people who are grieving, they can reach out to Ele’s Place for help.

