Winterize your Car with Don’s Auto

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Before you know it, temperatures will drop and your tire pressure may as well.

Before you hit the roads this winter season, Don’s Auto is ensuring you don’t have any car troubles.

Consider doing a winter check up on your tires, windshield wipers and your battery and if you need any assistance, head to Don’s Auto Shop.

For more information, visit https://www.fleetserviceslansing.net/.

