Win a $50 Gift Card to Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge & Bistro

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays have officially begun on Studio 10 because we are celebrating the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 7of Christmas Giveaways led us to Gravity Smokehouse where they gave us the clue to Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #7: How many levels of membership does the Comfort Zone offer and what are they?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://theczlounge.com/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 gift card to Gravity Smokehouse.

Tomorrow on Studio 10 and News 10 today, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways.

