WATCH: Sentencing hearing begins for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley

He faces life without parole
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A sentencing hearing will be held Friday for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Crumbley walked into his school and killed four students—Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling—and injured seven others.

Judge Kwame Rowe said Crumbley methodically walked through the school, picking and choosing who was going to die. He was convicted of 24 felonies in connection with the school shooting, including murder and terrorism. According to prosecutors, this case marks the first time that a defendant was charged and convicted of terrorism resulting from a mass shooting. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars and not be eligible for parole—even though Crumbley committed the crimes as a minor.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are currently waiting to go to trial for the role prosecutors said they played in the shooting. The Crumbleys are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors argue the Crumbleys bought the gun their son used in the attack and ignored his mental health issues prior to the attack.

The sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8. Survivors, staff and families of students who were killed will provide impact statements during the hearing.

