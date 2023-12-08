Truck picks up hundreds of toy donations at News 10 for Toys for Tots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A truck picked up all your generous donations for our Toys for Tots toy drive on Friday.

Thanks to you, this has been our biggest year yet! Over 700 toys were purchased from our Toys for Tots Amazon wish list. We also had a viewer bring $1,000 worth of new toys in honor of his mother.

Hundreds of toys were also donated to our studios and six sponsor locations. The toys will head to the Salvation Army Distribution Center. They will be given to Mid-Michigan families in need and spread smiles on children’s and teen’s faces for the holidays.

