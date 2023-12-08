Advertise With Us

Toys for Tots hold silent auction in Bath Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday night, Toys for Tots held a fundraising dinner at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center in Bath Township.

More than 200 people showed up to take part in Thursday night’s silent auction.

The event serves as an opportunity to reflect on the significant contributions made by the attendees to support the cause. Cindy Kosloski from Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing said she’s amazed—each year, they somehow manage to achieve a higher goal.

“We just continued with this campaign, and it continues to grow every year,” said Kosloski. “Each year, we have more toys than we had the previous year, and we continue to raise money. We just really like to give back to the community.”

All the money raised will go towards another shopping trip to buy more toys, sending them well over their goal of $12,000.

