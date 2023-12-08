Advertise With Us

Ticket Prices Soaring For College Playoff Games

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football’s two New Year’s Day playoff games will not be cheap for fans to attend. Forbes is reporting that Rose Bowl tickets for the game between Michigan and Alabama are up to $4,400 apiece. The average price is a bit more than $1,000. For Texas vs. Washington in the Sugar Bowl the reported average price is $1,145 with a get in price of $605. Forbes says the most expensive Sugar Bowl ticket is at about $13,000. Texas gets an allotment of 13,000 tickets and has 52,000 plus requests at the moment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first...
Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig
Jonathan Smith announces new additions to the coaching staff
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the November 2021 school shooting.
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life without parole
El juego del calamar el desafio
Lansing man competes in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Latest News

Bulldogs finish season 13-1.
Mason high school standout signs letter of intent to compete at the University of Michigan
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
Bears Looking to Upend Lions Sunday
basketball generic
Both Michigan Big Ten Basketball Teams on the Road Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
GLI Tournament To Air On WILX TV