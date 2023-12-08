Ticket Prices Soaring For College Playoff Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football’s two New Year’s Day playoff games will not be cheap for fans to attend. Forbes is reporting that Rose Bowl tickets for the game between Michigan and Alabama are up to $4,400 apiece. The average price is a bit more than $1,000. For Texas vs. Washington in the Sugar Bowl the reported average price is $1,145 with a get in price of $605. Forbes says the most expensive Sugar Bowl ticket is at about $13,000. Texas gets an allotment of 13,000 tickets and has 52,000 plus requests at the moment.

