Shop with a Hero: “Best Day Ever”

Shop with a Hero
Shop with a Hero(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, December 7th was the 22nd annual “Shop with a Hero” event at the Mason Meijer.

“We were able to bring 80 kids in this year and have them shop with a hero so a first responder from the area, they get a gift card to shop with them, they get to see Santa, we give the families a food basket, it’s really a great event,” said Captain Andrew Daenzer with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian who is the 5th grade, came to the event with a Zelda game at the top of his list and was able to get that checked off thanks to the event.

“It’s why I came and join Meijer’s because of the way we interact and support the community, we enrich the lives, we do all the stuff you always want to do when you get into what you’re doing... It’s pretty incredible,” said Steve Schwenk, the store director at the Meijer in Mason.

Not only were kids able to shop but all families were sent home with a food basket.

“They got a turkey, a ham, they have all sorts of good traditional feasts we have like stovetop stuffing in there, we have loaves of bread in there, gallons of milk, cool whip, all the stuff you want to have for a holiday meal,” said Schwenk.

Captain Daenzer says this is important because it builds the connection between first responders and the community.

“We want kids to run to us and be excited to see law enforcement we’re always here to help, that’s what we want kids to know we want kids to feel comfortable around law enforcement,” said Daenzer.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office wants to send a big thank you to Meijer for partnering with them and hosting the event. The kids picked for “Shop with a Hero” were nominated by their teachers or their school.

