Schools Rule: East Lansing High School students create podcast discussing hard topics

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School students created a new plan to increase a sense of belonging and understanding with students and staff.

The Multicultural Student Achievement Network group at East Lansing High School recently attended a conference in Madison, Wisconsin.

“The theme of the conference was belonging, and after having some good conversations with our students, we figured out that one of the things we are trying to do at our high school is to humanize each other, both staff and students,” said Diana Sanchez, an East Lansing High School teacher.

The idea was to create a podcast where staff and students could discuss hard topics such as their experience with race, economic status and sexual orientation.

“What we are hoping for this podcast to do is to bring teachers and staff members closer together,” said East Lansing High School teacher Steve Neal.

Neal said he hopes the podcast will help teachers better understand how to communicate with students. “We also want to use it as an opportunity for professional development for teachers.”

Students with the group who will help put together the video and audio-recorded show said they are looking forward to when the episode drops.

“Hopefully, a lot of people listen to the podcast, or at least a decent amount, and teachers seeing students more as humans and not students and students seeing teachers as more humans and not just educators,” said Amear Ahmed, an East Lansing High School student.

“I would love to hear their responses and actually get them to engage in a meaningful way,” said JJ Fleming, an East Lansing High School student.

Teachers and students hope this new way of reaching people in high school will be a positive and impactful way to create change.

The students released their first episode this week, and they will write all interview questions, schedule interviews and create topics for the weekly segment.

