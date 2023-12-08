Advertise With Us

Safety being considered this Hanukkah season

War continues in Israel and the increase in tensions has been felt here in Michigan with hate crimes against the Jewish community happening more frequently
By Justin Kent
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah, Large groups will gather across the state for the tradition of lighting the Menorah candle.

War continues in Israel and the increase in tensions has been felt here in Michigan with hate crimes against the Jewish community happening more frequently.

Rabbi Weingarten with the Chabad House of Greater Lansing said the Jewish people have been in this position before.

Weingarten said, “As a Jewish Community, throughout the ages, we have gone through difficult times. We do our part and make sure that we protect the people through law enforcement and those around us to try and bring a sense of security to people. we have increased that.”

The Rabbi spoke on the state of Israel and the war going on.

“You know pieces of paper and agreements it never works. it only lasts a day or two or three or months or years or whatever it is, I pray for all people to stay safe”, said Weingarten.

Although the Jewish community is struggling to find peace and safety in today’s world, Rabbi Weingarten told me much like the light of the Menorah candle, we must all find a light in ourselves to push away the darkness in the world.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Terry now talks to students about mental illness
Terry Hessbrook talks to students about the dangers of mental illness
Doctors from Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine use 3D printing...
A pillow and an implantable device make living with heart failure easier to monitor, manage
MSU is off to a good 7-1 start on the season
Fralick previews MSU Women's Hoop Big Ten Opener
File
Lansing School District sees dramatic improvement in yearly statewide grading