Robyn Fralick previews MSU women’s hoop’s Big Ten opener on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Women’s Basketball is off to a good start with a record of 7-1 on the season, but all of those wins have come against mid-major teams. That changes for MSU when they welcome in Nebraska for a home game at 2 p.m.

The Cornhuskers are off to a good start as well with a 7-2 record, but Nebraska’s came against Georgia Tech, and the rest are again against mid-major teams. First-year head coach Robyn Fralick knows that this is a big game and by far the best opponent they’ve faced to this point.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.