Advertise With Us

Robyn Fralick previews MSU women’s hoop’s Big Ten opener on Saturday

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Women’s Basketball is off to a good start with a record of 7-1 on the season, but all of those wins have come against mid-major teams. That changes for MSU when they welcome in Nebraska for a home game at 2 p.m.

The Cornhuskers are off to a good start as well with a 7-2 record, but Nebraska’s came against Georgia Tech, and the rest are again against mid-major teams. First-year head coach Robyn Fralick knows that this is a big game and by far the best opponent they’ve faced to this point.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a...
Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim...
Harbaugh Offered New Contract?
MHSAA considering adding more sports in the future
Spartan Stadium
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU