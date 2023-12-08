A pillow and an implantable device make living with heart failure easier to monitor, manage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan could make living with heart failure a lot easier to manage. All the patient has to do is get a device implanted into their body and lie down on a pillow that sends information to the doctor.

Approximately 6.7 million people, over age 20, are living with heart failure in the U.S. It’s a condition that directly impacts the quality of life.

“The heart is not able to pump the blood to the body and hence fails to perform its function adequately. And patients with heart failure have symptoms of tiredness and fatigue, shortness of breath. They also develop swelling in their feet or ankles,” Ibrahim Shah, MD, a cardiologist at McLaren Greater Lansing -- where doctors are implanting a new device in the pulmonary artery.

“So, imagine a tool that will alert the doctor even before you have a symptom.”

Shah said once the device, CardioMems HF System, is implanted, it helps doctors stop symptoms from worsening, lowers mortality rates, and improves the quality of life for heart failure patients. But, they’ll need to lay on a pillow first.

“The patient lays on this pillow and that would take the data from the sensor that was implanted. And that data would go to a secured server. Our staff would look at the data and the system would alert us.”

The procedure is outpatient and takes less than an hour to complete. Recovery is two to three hours and after that, you’re free to go back to normal activities. It’s a tiny, pin-sized sensor inserted with a needle poke in the groin or neck.

“We can be alerted ahead of time and by doing so, we can contact the patient and recommend lifestyle changes.”

Improving the quality of life for patients living with heart failure... one implant at a time.

A new study from the heart failure society of America estimates 960,000 new failure cases are reported annually.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.