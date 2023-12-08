Advertise With Us

Nealy 700 students show to MSU Engineering’s design day

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) College of Engineering held its day of design earlier Friday morning on a continuing tradition that began in 1994.

This year’s fall semester event includes 694 students representing 132 teams and seven courses in the fields of computer science and mechanical, civil, electrical and environmental engineering.

Spartan engineers are evaluated not only academically for these projects but also professionally by potential employers. The Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Amanda Idema, said the event is her favorite.

“This is amazing,” said Idema. “This is my favorite event of the year. Just seeing what these students can do in their short time with us, four, four and a half, five years. But, really, the transformation they make from brand new students never doing an engineering project before Ball the way through to what they’re presenting today.”

Among this group are 435 graduation seniors on 75 teams that will present their final project, including 67 sponsored by corporate and community partners.

