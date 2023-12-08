MSU Board of Trustees expected to appoint new president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s (MSU) Board of Trustees is expected to appoint a new president.

The appointment would end a months-long search for a new president. It’s been over a year since former President Samuel Stanley announced he would resign, partly because he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees then unanimously appointed Provost Theresa Woodruff as Interim President.

In August, Woodruff announced she would not seek the permanent role. She was the third interim president of the university in the last five years.

The Board is expected to appoint Kevin Guskiewicz—a chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Chronicle, which covers higher education, was the first to report that the upcoming meeting will vote to appoint Guskiewicz.

The agenda for Friday’s meeting confirmed it will cover ‘personnel action,” but the university will not comment further beyond that before the start of the meeting. A search committee, created by MSU and executive search firm Isaacson Miller, have worked together to get what they believe are the best candidates. The search began in October 2022.

The university used a search committee to identify candidates for the job, including Guskiewicz. The committee has 29 members, including MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo recently commented briefly on Guskiewicz when the news broke a few weeks ago that he was a top candidate for the job. Izzo said he was impressed by him but also felt sorry for him that the news of his candidacy came out while he was employed elsewhere.

One student has a “wait-and-see” attitude and hopes the new president can find a way to stay in office.

“I have not been following the presidential search because, like everything with the politics of this school, it’s just one nightmare after another,” said Aaron Jafri, an MSU sophomore. “I’m really just hoping that this one doesn’t do something that gets them immediately booted.”

Guskiewicz earlier said he would not take the position at MSU unless the Board promised not to interfere with his decisions.

The Board of Trustees meeting will start at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8.

