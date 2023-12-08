Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise

Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise
Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an early holiday surprise for a local 11-year-old girl.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today are Sophnie and Megan Broeke, and Shannon Miller with Volunteers of America.

Sophie received her own electric wheelchair. She talks about this special moment in the player above

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first...
Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig
Jonathan Smith announces new additions to the coaching staff
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the November 2021 school shooting.
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life without parole
El juego del calamar el desafio
Lansing man competes in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Latest News

WILX Weather Website 12/8/2023
WILX Weather Website 12/8/2023
Nearly 700 students show at MSU Engineering’s design day
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting filing lawsuit against Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police release bodycam footage, brief overview on officer-involved shooting