Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an early holiday surprise for a local 11-year-old girl.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today are Sophnie and Megan Broeke, and Shannon Miller with Volunteers of America.

Sophie received her own electric wheelchair. She talks about this special moment in the player above

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.