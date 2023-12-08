Mason high school standout signs letter of intent to compete at the University of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School senior Tyler Baker has signed his letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Michigan. Baker was a wide receiver for Mason’s football team that were runner-ups in State’s. The senior also plays on the basketball team. Baker has set records in high jump for Mason and is very good at hurdles as well.

