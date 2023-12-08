Lansing School District sees dramatic improvement in yearly statewide grading

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District announced a rise in attendance and test scores. District leaders called it “an incredible turnaround.”

It’s an improvement from two years ago, when 13 schools in the district were identified as needing improvement.

Every year, the state of Michigan grades schools. Measuring things like test scores, graduation rates, attendance, and student growth.

The Lansing School District announced Thursday, that its student index score rose about 66 percent on average.

“Pattengill went up by 123% and had growth indexes in the 90, Willow went up by 250%. That’s incredible,” said Ben Shuldiner, the Lansing School District Superintendent.

Using state-collected data to compare last school year to the one before it... but what’s behind the better scores?

Lansing School staff point to increased professional development, and creating a more consistent curriculum among other things.

“We see that our students are responding very well to some of the changes, that by itself becomes intrinsic motivation for them, and it shows them that they can,” said Yvonne Thomas, the Lansing School District’s Director of Instruction for K-8 Math and Science.

Although the scores have gone up, the overwhelming majority of Lansing schools scored under 50 out of 100 in the 22-23 school year. The district says there is still a long way to go, and they plan on moving their current strategy along to keep improving.

“There is a notion in education, that to see real change, you usually have to give an initiative from 3-5 years. So change is slow, which makes what we’re seeing here incredible that we’re seeing that just after one year,” said Hayley Gaines, a Pattengill Social Studies Teacher.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says directors of instruction went from visiting the schools a couple of times a year to 1,200 times a year.

They say students improved in almost every grade, in every academic category.

Pleading to lansing families who left the district...

“Come back home folks. There are 6,000 families who live in the Lansing School District, who chose to send their children somewhere else. Now is the time to bring them back home. Be a part of this success story,” said Shuldiner.

Looking to continue progress into the future, as student enrollment continues to grow in Mid-Michigan’s largest school district.

If you’d like to see how your school district did, you can find that information by clicking here.

