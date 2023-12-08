Lansing Police release bodycam footage, brief overview on officer-involved shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department released bodycam footage and a brief overview of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 1.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a domestic assault situation at the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing on Dec. 1 at 11:19 p.m. A few minutes later, the call turned into a shooting when a witness told police that a woman was outside screaming that she was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Stephen Ruis Romero, standing next to a car with an open door in the driveway. The woman was sitting in the car. Police told the man to show his hands and get on the ground when officials said the man presented a gun, leading to officers engaging the suspect. Shots were then fired at 11:26 p.m.

Officers then went up to the woman who originally called 911, where they discovered she was not shot. After on-scene medical attention, Romero was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

The newly released video shows the events that happened leading up to the shooting.

You can watch the bodycam footage and listen to the brief overview in the video below:

