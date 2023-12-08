Advertise With Us

Lansing mom facing charges in connection to the death of her son appears in court

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman charged in the death of her son appeared in court on Friday for her probable cause conference.

On Oct. 24, 2-year-old King Muhammad got a hold of a gun and shot himself while he was inside of a car with his mother at a gas station on Dunkel Road in Lansing.

The 2-year-old’s mother, Emma Huver, faces multiple charges related to her son’s death, including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in the second degree and carrying a concealed weapon.

Huver is not the only one to be charged in the case. Avis Coward was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said it was Coward’s gun that the boy used to accidentally shoot himself.

During the probable cause hearing, a judge set Huver’s preliminary examination for Feb. 12, 2024.

Previous Coverage
Lansing man charged in connection to 2-year-old dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Avis Damone Coward/Lansing, MI
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
EMMA HUVER
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound
2 year old found shot in Lansing

