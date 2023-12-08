Lansing mom facing charges in connection to the death of her son appears in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman charged in the death of her son appeared in court on Friday for her probable cause conference.

On Oct. 24, 2-year-old King Muhammad got a hold of a gun and shot himself while he was inside of a car with his mother at a gas station on Dunkel Road in Lansing.

The 2-year-old’s mother, Emma Huver, faces multiple charges related to her son’s death, including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in the second degree and carrying a concealed weapon.

Huver is not the only one to be charged in the case. Avis Coward was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said it was Coward’s gun that the boy used to accidentally shoot himself.

During the probable cause hearing, a judge set Huver’s preliminary examination for Feb. 12, 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.