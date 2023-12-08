On The Job Report: 12/8/2023

Direct Support Professional- Lansing

Turning Leaf Residential Rehabilitation Services

Salary: $15.95/hr

Description:

Direct Support Professionals provide supervision and safety for residents living at Turning Leaf Residential Rehabilitation Services, Inc

Requirements:

· HS Diploma/GED/equivalent required

· All hires are subject to completing the Michigan Long-term Care Workforce Background Check

· All hires must have valid MI driver’s license or State ID, Proof of Education AND TB Test, prior to hire

How to Apply: Please apply through Indeed! Apply Now!

Turning Leaf Behavioral Health Services is a provider offering a variety of supports to adults with a primary diagnosis of mental illness as well as co-occurring diagnoses including: personality disorders, developmental disabilities and/or substance use.

Production Associate (2nd or 3rd Shift)

RSDC

Salary: $17.35/hr

Description:

Each team member is responsible for achieving departmental and plant goals for quality, uptime, safety, availability, capacity, cycle times, daily and continuous improvement initiatives. Regularly participate in group/team/departmental meetings to collect, analyze and act on issues to improve company performance. It is the responsibility of the team to keep each member informed about production activities and exchange appropriate information between shifts. Identify the various types of packaging materials so they can be applied correctly.

· Identify the various types of pallets / runners so they can be applied correctly.

· Operate overhead cranes and forklifts to safely handle, deliver, set material to customer specification and prevent damage.

· Transport pallets / runners as required and remove unused pallets/runners when not in use.

· Safely use all hand tools required to complete all job duties.

· Retrieve and read packaging specifications to package material to customer specifications. Ability to comprehend all packaging applications runner and or palletized.

· Ensure locations are updated when lift status has changed and lift is moved.

· Verify material for packaging to include: Part Process Deviation, Containment, Piece Count and Enhanced Inspection.

· Keeps work area cleaned. Assures all assigned duties are completed in a safe manner, consistent with all training and safe operating procedures.

· Full understanding of plex system. Primary communication between supervisor or customer service regarding daily shipping schedules and requirements. Communicates out any discrepancies or confects that may affect shipments.

· Consistent and reliable performance of the above-referenced duties and responsibilities, to the satisfaction of RSDC, is required.

· Consistent and reliable attendance is required.

Requirements:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty to the satisfaction of RSDC. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

· EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE High school diploma or general education degree (GED

· LANGUAGE SKILLS Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other associates of the organization.

· MATHEMATICAL SKILLS Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to read and interpret a metric tape measure.

· PHYSICAL DEMANDS The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job. While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly required to stand, walk, reach with hands and arms, and talk or hear. The associate frequently is required to climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The associate must frequently lift or move objects. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, and ability to adjust focus.

· WORK ENVIRONMENT The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Associates are required to wear hearing protection, safety glasses, Kevlar sleeves and steel toe shoes/boots at all times. Hard hats are required while operating the overhead cranes by remote from the floor. Bump caps are required when entering the press line. While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts. The associate is frequently exposed to vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

· REASONING ABILITY Able to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

How to Apply: Please apply at www.rsdcmi.com/application-form

Electrical Utilities Supervisor / Skilled Trades Supervisor

Michigan State University(MSU)

Salary: $43.09/hr

Description:

This position will supervise the Electrical Utility Services area of Maintenance Services with direct supervision of skilled trades electricians; recruit, hire, evaluate, and train staff; administer the medium-voltage lineman merchant program (MJTS); administer the MSU Miss Dig team adhering to Public Act 174 Miss Dig 811; enforce university and departmental policies and procedures; resolve employee complaints and grievances; communicate with management to discuss projects, staffing, and resolve problems; work with administrators, unit business leaders and internal and external customers to discuss operations; work with union representatives to manage labor relations issues by discussing contract administration, inquiries, grievances and general information; manage a large and complex budget; assist in preparing departmental budgets and review financial projections and expenditures of funds; participate in long-range planning for departmental operations; participate and contribute to construction standard change process; respond to emergencies, inquiries and complaints from campus customers; inspect and assess problems, damage, and condition of campus facilities to facilitate repair and address safety concerns; estimate job requirements and costs; serve as a steward of university assets and resources. Must demonstrate a willingness to build good relationships through developing strong interpersonal skills to achieve objectives through mutual participation. This position will engage in high performing, leading edge practices, valuing people, partners and stewardship. At IPF, we are committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive culture; engaging and hiring a diverse workforce.

Requirements:

Knowledge normally acquired from specialized training such as that acquired in one year of college, technical, vocational, trade or business school with coursework in a skilled trade or Business Management; five to eight years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in supervision, management and in one or more of the skilled trades areas including electrical, mechanical, automotive, carpentry, upholstery, and plumbing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience; and may require the following licenses: Elevator Contractor’s License, Master Plumber License, Certified Mechanic License, Master Electrician License, or a Class S- 1 Operators License.

Desired Qualifications:

5+ years of knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems in buildings; 5+ years of experience with medium-voltage distribution systems; 5+ years of experience with life safety systems; experience with public act 174 Miss Dig 811. Knowledge of facilities operations; knowledge of MSU policies and procedures; experience with labor relations practices; working knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Word, Excel); knowledge of FAMIS, PlanGrid, and EBS (SAP and Kuali); excellent customer relations skills; ability to communicate effectively with a diverse population; ability to work independently and as an effective member of a team; excellent organizational skills with the ability to multi-task yet give attention to detail with frequent interruptions; ability to handle confidential issues with complete discretion; self-starter who possesses good decision-making skills and demonstrated ability to follow-through; desire for continuous learning; meets MSU Standards for Safe Driving. A creative and innovative lifelong learner with the ability to communicate effectively with a diverse population; able to problem solve within a collaborative team environment; ability to understand different perspectives while utilizing expert knowledge of the technical operations of the job.

How to Apply: UPLOAD RESUME AND COVER LETTER

www.ipf.msu.edu

Click here to apply

