GLI Tournament To Air On WILX TV

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV will air live all three games of the upcoming Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament. The dates are December 28-29 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Opening night it’s Alaska vs. Michigan Tech and Michigan State vs. Ferris State. The game times are 3:30pm and 7pm. The consolation and championship games will be played on the 29th. Michigan State is playing its final home games of the month this week end, two games against Notre Dame.

