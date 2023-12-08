Advertise With Us

Former standout head coach at Ithaca talks to students about mental illness

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brady Hessbrook was a superb QB at Ithaca High School and signed to play at Wayne State a year ago. Back in January of this year, Hessbrook took his own life, much to the horror of his family. His father, Terry Hessbrook, was a standout head coach at Ithaca for 17 years.

Since then, Terry has spoken to various students and others everywhere about the potential dangers of mental illness. Hessbrook spoke this morning to students at Bath Middle School and is clearly still affected by this tragedy.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this if it can be avoided, and I’ve spoken a few times around the area, and almost every single time I’ve had somebody reach out to me and tell me that what you had to say made a difference in my son or my daughter’s life, and that’s huge! We have to try and try and help someone,” said Hessbrook.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Jonathan Smith announces new additions to the coaching staff
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
MSU is off to a good 7-1 start on the season
Robyn Fralick previews MSU women’s hoop’s Big Ten opener on Saturday
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a...
Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim...
Harbaugh Offered New Contract?