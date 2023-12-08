Former standout head coach at Ithaca talks to students about mental illness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brady Hessbrook was a superb QB at Ithaca High School and signed to play at Wayne State a year ago. Back in January of this year, Hessbrook took his own life, much to the horror of his family. His father, Terry Hessbrook, was a standout head coach at Ithaca for 17 years.

Since then, Terry has spoken to various students and others everywhere about the potential dangers of mental illness. Hessbrook spoke this morning to students at Bath Middle School and is clearly still affected by this tragedy.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this if it can be avoided, and I’ve spoken a few times around the area, and almost every single time I’ve had somebody reach out to me and tell me that what you had to say made a difference in my son or my daughter’s life, and that’s huge! We have to try and try and help someone,” said Hessbrook.

