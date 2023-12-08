First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -First Alert: A cold front heading through around lunch time will bring gusty winds to the area. Scattered wind gusts of 45 MPH or more are possible with the front. Secure any loose objects around the house like trash cans or Christmas decorations. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Lansing and Jackson areas until 2 P.M.

We have a rather strong storm system heading northeast along the Lake Michigan shoreline this morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall and snow to the northern part of the state. For Mid-Michigan the storm will bring just a few scattered rain showers today and gusty winds. We may see the return of a little sunshine at times this afternoon. High temperatures today climb to the mid to upper 50s and will be close to the records today in Lansing and Jackson. Behind the cold front colder air returns to the area with temperatures tonight dropping back into the mid 30s. A few widely scattered rain and snow showers are possible tonight.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day across the area with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow showers are expected Sunday close to Lake Michigan, but just a few widely scattered snow showers are expected across Mid-Michigan. The scattered snow showers should come to an end Sunday evening. Snow accumulation is not expected in our area.

Monday through Friday should be uneventful across the area with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures climb to the upper 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday temperatures are expected to climb back into the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 9, 2023

Average High: 38º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1979

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1864

Jackson Record High: 58º 1946

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1917

