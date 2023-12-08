Advertise With Us

Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting filing lawsuit against Lansing Police Department

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department will be sued by the family of the man who was fatally shot on Dec. 1.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a domestic assault situation at the 1660 block of Massachusetts’s Avenue in Lansing on Dec. 1 at 11:19 p.m. A few minutes later, the call turned into a shooting when a witness told police that a woman was outside screaming that she was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Stephen Ruis Romero, standing next to a car with an open door in the driveway. The woman was sitting in the car. Police told the man to show his hands and get on the ground when officials said the man presented a gun leading to officers engaging the suspect. Shots were then fired at 11:26 p.m.

Officers then went up to the woman who originally called 911 where they discovered she was not shot. After on-scene medical attention, Romero was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Fieger Law, on behalf of the Romero family, plans to file a civil rights lawsuit after viewing the police footage on the officer-involved shooting. The bodycam footage was released at around noon on Dec. 8.

During the press conference, the lawyer said the family was not shown the uncut version of the bodycam footage and believe police should not have shot Romero.

News 10′s Justin Kent will break down the press conference in our 6 p.m. newscast

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first...
Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig
Jonathan Smith announces new additions to the coaching staff
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash
El juego del calamar el desafio
Lansing man competes in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
FILE - Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a...
2 men sentenced in 2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest News

Lansing Police release bodycam footage, brief overview on officer-involved shooting
2 charged in deadly shooting near Lansing library appear in court
A sentencing hearing is being held Friday for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Sentencing hearing begins for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley
Two people charged in connection to the deadly shooting near a Lansing library appeared in...
2 charged in deadly shooting near Lansing library appear in court