Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting filing lawsuit against Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department will be sued by the family of the man who was fatally shot on Dec. 1.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a domestic assault situation at the 1660 block of Massachusetts’s Avenue in Lansing on Dec. 1 at 11:19 p.m. A few minutes later, the call turned into a shooting when a witness told police that a woman was outside screaming that she was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Stephen Ruis Romero, standing next to a car with an open door in the driveway. The woman was sitting in the car. Police told the man to show his hands and get on the ground when officials said the man presented a gun leading to officers engaging the suspect. Shots were then fired at 11:26 p.m.

Officers then went up to the woman who originally called 911 where they discovered she was not shot. After on-scene medical attention, Romero was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Fieger Law, on behalf of the Romero family, plans to file a civil rights lawsuit after viewing the police footage on the officer-involved shooting. The bodycam footage was released at around noon on Dec. 8.

During the press conference, the lawyer said the family was not shown the uncut version of the bodycam footage and believe police should not have shot Romero.

News 10′s Justin Kent will break down the press conference in our 6 p.m. newscast

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.