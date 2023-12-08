Both Michigan Big Ten Basketball Teams on the Road Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is at Iowa and Michigan State is at Nebraska in men’s Big Ten basketball games set for Sunday. The Wolverines play at 4:30pm and MSU at 6:30pm. All four teams are 0-1 in league play. The Spartans are 4-4 on the season and Michigan is 4-5. The Spartans lost at home Tuesday to Wisconsin 70-57 and Michigan lost at home to Indiana 78-75. It’s the only Big Ten action for both until next month.

