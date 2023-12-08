Bears Looking to Upend Lions Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Chicago Bears are looking for their first two game winning streak this Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions. The visitors are three point favorites although their top defensive lineman, Akim McNeil is injured and will not play. The Lions had to rally several weeks ago at Ford Field to win 31-26 after trailing by 12 points with less than four minutes to play. The Lions have a 9-3 season record with five games remaining and a three game lead over Minnesota and Green Bay in the NFC North.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.