Attorney General and HSUS warn consumers of online puppy scams

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Pets are popular gifts during the holiday season, but be warned of bad actors looking to steal your money when looking for puppies online.

Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel said in recent years, Michigan residents have been tricked into paying for pets that do not exist or have adopted pets with undisclosed health or behavioral complications. The chances of getting your money back are extremely low because these thieves are often outside the country or selling independently, the AG said. Scammers also take advantage of the holiday season as they use it as a reason to avoid in-person visits and demand additional fees.

“While many people may be eager to gift a furry friend during this time, I urge residents to be vigilant in their search to avoid being scamed,” Nessel said. “My office continues to prioritize protecting residents from predatory and deceptive business practices, and these puppy scams will ultimately result in heartbreak and financial loss.”

The AG said consumers should remain hyper-vigilant. She shared the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Make sure the person you’re gifting the pet to wants the pet and is ready for ownership.

Research the breed and breeder.

If the breeder claims to have registered the puppy, research the pet.

Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen.

Arrange for safe transport of the pet.

Use a credit card to make the purchase.

Retain all documents and communications from the breeder.

Consider contacting your local shelter for adoption.

“Taking advantage of the holiday season by exploiting Michiganders’ love of animals is as cruel to people as it is to the dogs,” said Blake Goodman, Michigan State Director for HSUS. For families looking to confidently adopt a happy, healthy pet, we encourage folks to skip pet stores and online sellers and visit one of our state’s many shelters or rescues, which are full of animals looking for their forever homes.”

Each year, consumers in the U.S. spend more than $1 billion buying puppies without realizing they may be doing business with scammers, puppy mill operators, or both, the AG said.

Michigan consumers who believe they have been a victim of a puppy scam can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team online by clicking here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.