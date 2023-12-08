Advertise With Us

Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father, actor Ryan O'Neal before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first...
Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig
Jonathan Smith announces new additions to the coaching staff
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the November 2021 school shooting.
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life without parole
El juego del calamar el desafio
Lansing man competes in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise
Mid-Michigan Matters: Local girl with cerebral palsy receives holiday surprise
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car