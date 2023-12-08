Advertise With Us

2 charged in deadly shooting near Lansing library appear in court

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people charged in connection to the deadly shooting near a Lansing library appeared in court on Friday.

Joseph Martinez, 30, was shot in a parking lot of the South Lansing Capital Area District Library branch at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 27. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Martinez inside the library. Officials said we went inside the library asking for help. Library staff called emergency services and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Marquan Jackson, 27 of Lansing, was charged with the following:

  • Homicide
  • Discharging weapon from a vehicle, causing death
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Firearms possession by felon
  • Three counts of felony firearm, for carrying a gun while committing the acts of homicide, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • A habitual offender notice has been filed, due to a 2016 conviction for carjacking

Jackson was arraigned in district court and denied bond on Thursday, Nov. 30. His preliminary examination is set for Feb. 16, 2024.

Autumn Houser, 25 of Lansing, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Her preliminary examination is set for Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Both are expected to appear in court on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

