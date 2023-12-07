WATCH: Michigan Supreme Court holds hearing over decision to adopt and amend ballots addressing minimum wage, tip credit increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A hearing is being held Thursday to discuss the decision to adopt and amend ballots addressing minimum wage and tip credit increases.

Some workers in the restaurant industry are against the wage increase for tipped workers.

In 2018, two ballot initiative committees submitted statutory initiatives to the Secretary of State that would, among other things, increase the State of Michigan’s minimum hourly wage and allow employees to earn paid sick leave from their employers. In the same legislative session, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills that amended both proposals by delaying the minimum wage increase, restricting eligibility to paid sick time, and cutting the amount of paid sick time that could be earned.

The Michigan Supreme Court is now deciding to overturn the ruling.

