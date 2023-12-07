UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield members approve new labor contract, end strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Striking Blue Cross Blue Shield workers will be returning to work.

UAW union members voted this week to approve a three-and-a-half-year-long labor contract.

Blue Cross officials told News 10 that the agreement covers 1,300 Michiganders.

It’ll improve wages, and benefits, and decrease the time it takes to receive top pay levels.

Workers first walked off the job in September.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.