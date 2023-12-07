Advertise With Us

UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield members approve new labor contract, end strike

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Capitol Ave in Lansing.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Striking Blue Cross Blue Shield workers will be returning to work.

UAW union members voted this week to approve a three-and-a-half-year-long labor contract.

Blue Cross officials told News 10 that the agreement covers 1,300 Michiganders.

It’ll improve wages, and benefits, and decrease the time it takes to receive top pay levels.

Workers first walked off the job in September.

