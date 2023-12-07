Sun and warmth Thursday, and today’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shift in the wind to the southwest is pushing warmer air our way for the next three days. Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the warmer temperatures before a system moves in over the weekend with snow and rain. Plus, Taylor Gattoni breaks down what’s coming up in our later newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2023

Average High: 38º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1951

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885

Jackson Record High: 60º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972

